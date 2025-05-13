24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Burglars take ATM from Chicago Municipal Employees Credit Union in Galewood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 2:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side credit union was targeted by burglars on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened at about 4:07 a.m. in the 6600-block of W. North Avenue at the Chicago Municipal Employees Credit Union.

Chicago police said two men broke the front glass door of and took an ATM.

It is unknown how much cash the ATM had at the time of the burglary.

CPD said the suspects fled eastbound in a black SUV.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

