Burglars target Jefferson Park restaurant, deli, Chicago police say

Monday, February 3, 2025 12:54PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In overnight Chicago crime, burglars targeted multiple Northwest Side businesses on Monday.

The crimes happened at The Sweet Café on Higgins Avenue and Mulligan Avenue and Lazik Deli near Nottingham Avenue.

Chicago police said burglars hit The Sweet Café at about 4 a.m.

Video shows a shattered glass door and damage left by suspects. Police said they ran away westbound on foot.

At about 5:13 a.m. a man broke into Lazik Deli by breaking the front glass door. CPD said he fled westbound on foot.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

