Burglars target Lululemon store in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lululemon store on the city's North Side was burglarized on Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened in the 3500-block of Southport Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police said about four to five men broke the glass door of the clothing store around 3:28 a.m.

Images captured by ABC7 Chicago shows glass shards on the sidewalk and what appeared to be a ransacked store.

Police said the suspects were seen getting into a silver Audi.

Nobody was inside of the store when the crime happened. No injuries have been reported.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

