Burglars using chains to pull doors off of South Side businesses, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recent burglaries across the city's Far South Side have involved chains being attached to the front doors of businesses.

Chicago police issued a warning Sunday about at least 20 burglaries that have happened in August.

In each crime, a group of four to eight offenders wearing dark clothing and masks attached a chain to the front door of a business during the early morning hours, which were then pulled off by a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said.

Once the doors were detached from the buildings, the burglars entered the businesses and stole ATMs, cash registers, tobacco products and other merchandise, police said.

The burglaries happened in multiple neighborhoods on the city's South Side, including South Deering, Calumet Heights, West Pullman, Greater Grand Crossing, Stony Island Park, Chatham, Gresham, Washington Heights, Roseland, Rosemoor and Morgan Park.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:

-10600 block of South Torrence Avenue on August 2 at 3:55 a.m.

-1900 block of East 95th Street on August 6 at 4:30 a.m.

-12200 block of South Halsted Street on August 6 at 5:30 a.m.

-100 block of East 75th Street on August 6 at 6:04 a.m.

-1800 block of East 87th Street on August 9 at 2:44 a.m.

-11600 block of South Halsted Street on August 9 at 5:50 a.m.

-12200 block of South Michigan Avenue on August 9 at 6:35 a.m.

-800 block of East 87th Street on August 10 at 5 a.m.

-400 block of East 83rd Street on August 14 at 5:20 a.m.

-200 block of West 119th Street on August 16 at 6:14 a.m.

-1800 block of West 87th Street on August 17 at 5:57 a.m.

-1800 block of East 87th Street on August 21 at 4:47 a.m.

-800 block of West 119th Street on August 21 at 5:37 a.m.

-8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue on August 22 at 4 a.m.

-1100 block of West 95th Street on August 22 at 4:45 a.m.

-300 block of East 103rd Street on August 24 at 2:40 a.m.

-1100 block of West 111th Street on August 24 at 4:13 a.m.

-11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue on August 24 at 5:53 a.m.

-300 block of West 119th Street on August 24 at 5:55 a.m.

-400 block of East 75th Street on August 25 at 5:52 a.m.

