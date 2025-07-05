The suspect allegedly battered Chicago police officers before being taken into custody, CPD said.

Carjacking suspect hits victim with his own car before crashing, battering woman in the Loop: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect in a violent carjacking allegedly battered Chicago police officers in the Loop on Friday night.

CPD said officers started investigating when the suspect, a male of an unknown age, was blocking the street in the 0-100-block of South Wabash Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

The suspect battered the officers and resisted arrest, police said. He was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that the suspect had forcefully removed a 36-year-old man from his vehicle, police said. The suspect then allegedly hit the victim with his own vehicle before crashing.

Police said the suspect then battered a 53-year-old woman in the face.

Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital.

The 36-year-old man was in serious condition, at last check.

The 53-year-old woman suffered minor abrasions.

Charges are pending, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

