EXCLUSIVE: Couple heartbroken after video shows business destroyed in Ashburn burglary for 3rd time

On Thursday around 3 a.m. multiple suspects forced their way into the New Quick Market in the 8300-block of Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police confirmed.

On Thursday around 3 a.m. multiple suspects forced their way into the New Quick Market in the 8300-block of Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police confirmed.

On Thursday around 3 a.m. multiple suspects forced their way into the New Quick Market in the 8300-block of Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police confirmed.

On Thursday around 3 a.m. multiple suspects forced their way into the New Quick Market in the 8300-block of Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police confirmed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Side couple said they feel helpless after their store was burglarized for a third time.

On Thursday around 3 a.m. multiple suspects forced their way into the New Quick Market in the 8300-block of Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police confirmed.

"By the time we came, everything was just ruined," Owner Ayesha Khan said.

Store owners Ayesha and Sunny Khan said thieves stole the ATM, cash out of the register, and liquor bottles.

The owners said they had just rebuilt the front entrance after it was broken down three months ago.

Surveillance video captured the moment multiple suspects removed the security gate in front of New Quick Market with their vehicle on Thursday to break in and steal money from the ATM inside.

Store owners Ayesha & Sunny Khan said thieves stole the ATM, cash out of the register, and liquor bottles.

"They basically tied up my gates, my doors to their cars and pulled it off, so to completely ruin the fixtures," Ayesha Khan said. "We can't keep coming here, fixing it, just to see it get ruined in front of our eyes, and we are not able to do anything about it."

The couple said they have owned the business for nearly two decades and said they've reached a breaking point.

"So, our heart and soul is in this place. Just seeing it getting ruined like that it's definitely frustrating. It's hard to do business in Chicago and it makes us think again how long we are going to continue to do it like this," Ayesha Khan said.

Growing more afraid, the owners said they complained to police and the alderman but feel their concerns are left unheard.

Chicago police said the suspects drove off in two black SUVs, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Lexus after the burglary.

No one is in custody, while Area One detectives investigate this morning.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

