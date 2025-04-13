CTA Blue Line trains stopped near West Loop due to police activity, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line trains were stopped Saturday evening on the Near West Side due to a police investigation.

Trains were stopped at the UIC-Halsted station near West Loop because of Chicago police activity, CTA officials said.

"Blue Line trains are standing at UIC-Halsted due to police activity," a statement read. "At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines. Personnel are working to restore service. Allow extra travel time."

No further information about the police activity was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

