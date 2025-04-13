24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CTA Blue Line trains stopped near West Loop due to police activity, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 13, 2025 12:02AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line trains were stopped Saturday evening on the Near West Side due to a police investigation.

Trains were stopped at the UIC-Halsted station near West Loop because of Chicago police activity, CTA officials said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"Blue Line trains are standing at UIC-Halsted due to police activity," a statement read. "At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines. Personnel are working to restore service. Allow extra travel time."

No further information about the police activity was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW