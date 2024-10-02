1 shot on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police have person in custody

The CTA first reported a disturbance at 8:46 a.m. on a northbound Red Line train departing the Argyle station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on a CTA Red Line train halted service on the city's North Side on Wednesday morning.

At least one person was shot while on the Red Line train.

The victim was shot in the arm, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Paramedics responded to the CTA Red Line Thorndale Station to give the victim medical attention.

Police have a suspect in custody and a firearm was recovered, according to 48th Ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

At last check the victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to be okay.

Trains were halted for near Argyle and Broadway for for about one hour, according to the transit agency.

CTA said Red Line trains resumed making stops at Thorndale at 9:53 a.m.

Shuttle buses were requested to provide connecting service through the affected area.

Chicago police have not released more information.

Manaa-Hoppenworth added that there was also unrelated heavy police presence near Goudy Elementary for an outdoor CPD roll call this morning.