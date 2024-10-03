Chicago woman charged for allegedly shooting man on North Side CTA Red Line train: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side Wednesday.

Indya Smith has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification card and having a weapon on the CTA.

Smith was arrested by Loyola University and Chicago police officers just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, in the 5800-block of North Broadway in Edgewater, CPD said.

She was identified as the suspect who, roughly 25 minutes earlier, got into a verbal altercation with a 33-year-old man, pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder, in the 5000-block of North Broadway in Uptown, police said.

At last check, the victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to be OK.

The shooting stopped some CTA Red Line service during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Smith is next due in court Friday.

Originally, the CTA said the incident happened on a train departing from the Argyle station.

