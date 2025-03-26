Driver crashes into Jefferson Park dispensary in attempted burglary, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a Northwest Side crash-and-grab.

It happened at a marijuana dispensary near Milwaukee and Lawrence avenues at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Video shows an SUV parked inside the store with heavy damage.

Chicago police called it an attempted burglary. It's not clear if anything was taken.

Police are still investigating but say no one was around when they got there.

