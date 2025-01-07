Driver in custody after side swiping 4 cars in Montclare, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly side swiping multiple vehicles on the city's Northwest Side, police said.

The incident started at about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Narraganset Avenue and Schubert Avenue, police said.

A car stopped at a stop sign while heading southbound on Narragansett to allow for pedestrians to cross.

That's when police said a white truck, which was behind the car, tried to drive around it and ended striking the side of it and then drove off.

The driver of the white truck allegedly crashed into three other unoccupied parked cars.

Chicago police officers eventually found the truck and the male driver.

The man was arrested, and citations were issued.

No injuries were reported.

