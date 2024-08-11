2 Chicago men charged with trespassing onto Guaranteed Rate Field, police say | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men from Chicago are facing felony trespassing charges after running onto the field Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Videos show the men being apprehended by security after running onto the field in different innings during the crosstown game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cubs.

Chicago police said Sunday the suspects were arrested and charged with one count each of Felony Count Criminal Trespass.

The suspects are 29-year-old Edgar Medina and 19-year-old Joseph Vega, who both live in Chicago, police said.

Medina sustained a lower leg injury during the incident and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.

No further information about the crime was immediately available from Chicago police.

