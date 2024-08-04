Man seriously injured in Austin hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit and injured a pedestrian with their car in the Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 4900-block of Chicago Avenue on Saturday around 9:00 p.m.

A man, who has not been identified, was riding westbound on a motorized bike when he was struck from behind by a red Jeep, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained head trauma; he was rushed to the hospital by Chicago firefighters in critical condition.

After the crash, the red Jeep fled the scene.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

