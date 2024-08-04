WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured in Austin hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 10:39AM
Man seriously injured in Austin hit-and-run crash, police say
Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit and injured a pedestrian with their car in the Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit and injured a pedestrian with their car in the Austin neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened in the 4900-block of Chicago Avenue on Saturday around 9:00 p.m.

A man, who has not been identified, was riding westbound on a motorized bike when he was struck from behind by a red Jeep, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained head trauma; he was rushed to the hospital by Chicago firefighters in critical condition.

After the crash, the red Jeep fled the scene.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW