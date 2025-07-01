Man stabbed to death at Navy Pier identified by officials

A 56-year-old man man was killed in a stabbing Sunday at Navy Pier, and a 64-year-old suspect was seriously wounded, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials have identified the man who was stabbed and killed at Navy Pier over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

Investigators said a 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were in an argument at the location when the older man allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object before he himself was also stabbed.

It's unclear what precipitated the argument.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial for multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Police said he died at the hospital.

He was identified as John Branscomb of Chicago by the Cook County Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

The suspect was also taken to Northwestern Memorial in serious condition with a stab wound to his chest. He was in custody while being treated there, police said.

