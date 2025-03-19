Man stabbed to death in Albany Park identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man was stabbed to death on the city's Northwest Side, police said.

The man found with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m. in the 3500-block of W. Sunnyside Avenue, CPD said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Juan Carlos Tello-Suarez, 34 of Chicago.

CPD said Tello-Suarez was arguing with a man before the stabbing. The suspect ran away.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Five Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Man critically injured in stabbing in the Loop, Chicago police say