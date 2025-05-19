Man, 64, killed in Near West Side stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was killed in a stabbing on the Near West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing took place at about 7:47 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Gladys Avenue.

Police said the victim was in an alley when an unknown male suspect approached and got into a verbal argument with the victim.

The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

