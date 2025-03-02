Man attacked, robbed on CTA train Near Fullerton Station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was attacked and robbed while on a CTA train on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The crime happened at about 6:14 a.m. near the CTA Fullerton Station on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.

The transit agency advised that Red and Brown Line trains were not stopping there due to police activity.

A man, 45, was on the train when a group started to strike him and take his things, Chicago police said.

The suspects ran away.

The victim refused medical assistance, according to police.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.