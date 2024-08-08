WATCH LIVE

Man kidnapped, robbed in Wrigleyville, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 6:25PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was kidnapped and robbed while walking on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

A man, 30, was walking in the 900-block of Addison Street on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

As he was walking two men jumped out of a black sedan and forced him to get into the car while holding up guns.

Chicago police said the offenders took the man to different locations "forcing him to withdraw U.S. currency."

Around 2 a.m. the victim was dropped off at an unknown location. He had no injuries.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

