Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in the Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking in Downtown Chicago, according to police.

The crime happened around 2:46 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100-block of North LaSalle Street, CPD said.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was on the sidewalk when four offenders jumped out of a dark vehicle.

The offenders took the victim's phone and money, then proceeded to hit the victim on the back of the head.

The 61-year-old man was treated on the scene by Chicago firefighters.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

