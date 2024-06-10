Man shot to death in University Village, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police found the man around 4:09 a.m. in the 1400-block of Morgan Street in University Village on Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old-man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He died at the scene.

Chicago police detectives said the shooter was in a dark colored sedan. It is unknown if the suspect shot from inside the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available by police.

No one has been arrested. Chicago police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

