Car slams into Orland Park home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 7:53PM
Chopper 7 was over the scene of a car crash in Orland Park on Friday afternoon.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a home near the Orland Park firehouse on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 2:40 p.m. near 151st Street and South 80th Avenue, where a black car had slammed into the home's garage.

The Orland Park Fire Protection District said no serious injuries were reported from the crash.

Another car, which is red in color, was seen on a lawn, across the street from where the black car collided with the home.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Orland Park firefighters were on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

