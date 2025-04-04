Springfield man charged in 2022 Loop shooting after robbery victims opened fire: Chicago police

Police say a group of men who were allegedly robbed at a Loop taco restaurant opened fire on offenders, unintentionally striking two men.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Springfield man has been charged in connection with a 2022 downtown shooting, Chicago police said Friday.

Roderick Oneal has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday in Springfield, police said.

CPD said he was involved in the May 1, 2022 shooting of a 27-year-old man in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop.

Two unintended victims were shot in an alley next to the Chicago Theatre in the incident, police said.

It all started after three men said they were robbed by three other men inside a taco restaurant in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., police said. The robbery victims then took out a firearm and began shooting at the alleged thieves.

Two men were unintentionally wounded after caught in the crossfire, police said.

WATCH: Police give update on shooting near Chicago Theatre

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows people running down the street as the chaos unfolded.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair or good condition.

One of the victim's father said his 55-year-old son works as a theater stagehand. He was on a break at the time he was shot in the ear.

The other victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the hand, police said.

Oneal was due in court Friday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.