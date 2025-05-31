24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot while in vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 31, 2025 6:07PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on the city's South Side on Saturday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of E. 75th Street, police said.

A man, 34, was sitting in a vehicle was he was approached by a man.

The man got into the vehicle of the victim. After an altercation, the man pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled northbound on Indiana Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital initially in critical condition.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW