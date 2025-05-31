Man shot while in vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on the city's South Side on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of E. 75th Street, police said.

A man, 34, was sitting in a vehicle was he was approached by a man.

The man got into the vehicle of the victim. After an altercation, the man pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled northbound on Indiana Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital initially in critical condition.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

