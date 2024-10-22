Man stabbed on CTA bus after fight on city's SW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed after getting into a fight on a CTA bus on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the call in the 2500-block of South Ashland Avenue in the Lower West Side neighborhood.

A man, 22, got into a fight with another person on the bus.

The 22-year-old was stabbed in the right hand and was cut in the face, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The person who allegedly stabbed him was taken into custody; charges were pending.

This stabbing comes less than 24 hours after a man was fatally stabbed in South Austin on Monday night.