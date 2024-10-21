Man fatally stabbed on CTA bus on West Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being stabbed on a CTA bus on Chicago's West Side Friday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said a 49-year-old man was involved in an argument with a woman on a No. 54 bus in the 200-block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin just after 8 p.m.

The woman pulled out a knife, and stabbed the man in the chest, before fleeing on foot, police said.

Chicago fire crews took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to CPD.

His identity has not yet been released.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

