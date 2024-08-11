2 shot, including teenager, in Pilsen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of Morgan Street, police said.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were walking when they told police they heard gunshots.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the left arm. The 15-year-old was shot twice in the pelvis and once in the buttock, according to CPD.

Both were taken to the hospital by firefighters, and at last check were in "fair" condition, according to police.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives are investigating.

