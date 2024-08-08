Man tries to lure children near Clark John Park, Chicago police issue warning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning after a man tried to lure children on the city's West Side.

The incident happened on July 30 around 7:28 p.m. in the 4600-block Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

The children were walking home from Clark John Park when a Black GMC pickup truck drove near them.

Police said that's when the driver motioned his hand to the victims and told them to "come here."

The children ran home after the encounter.

The man was seen on the next day around 2:22 p.m. driving near the park, but no contact was made with any children.

The man was described to be about 35 to 45 years old with a goatee. The GMC pickup truck had black rims, sidestep on the rear quarter of cab and a black stripped cab cover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

