2 hurt in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Monday evening, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 8:41 p.m. in the 4700 block of W. Flournoy Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A man, 38, and a woman, 38, were in an argument with unknown men, police said.

The two then got into their vehicle and drove off; however, the suspects followed them and fire multiple shots at the victim's car and drove off.

After the shooting, the victims drove the bullet-riddled SUV to Loretto hospital.

The man was shot multiple times to the body, he was listed in serious condition.

The woman was shot in the legs and her hand, she was also listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

