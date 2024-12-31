Video shows thieves holding store workers at gunpoint during robbery spree on North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows a group of suspects holding store employees at gunpoint and then robbing the businesses earlier this month.

The robberies happened at three different locations on the city's North and Northwest sides in the early morning hours on Dec. 6:



2600-block of N. Lincoln Ave. at 2:21 a.m.



3000-block of N. Pulaski Rd. at 03:43 a.m.



3200-block of W. Diversey Ave. at 03:46 a.m.

In the video, you can see the suspects rush in wearing masks.

They pull out guns, and then force employees to open the cash register.

In one incident, the thieves punched a worker, and in another case, they also robbed a customer.

Police are still looking for the four men involved.

