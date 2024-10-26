24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Palestinian-owned cafe vandalized twice in Uptown, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 3:27AM
Palestinian-owned Nabala Cafe has been vandalized twice recently on North Broadway in Uptown, the owner and Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video Friday shows someone targeting a Palestinian-owned cafe on Chicago's North Side, in what the owner is calling a hate crime.

The crime happened overnight at Nabala Cafe in Uptown.

The owner, Eyad Zeid, told ABC7 this is the second time his cafe has been targeted since he opened over the summer. A similar crime happened last month at the restaurant.

Chicago police confirmed the crimes happened in the 4600 block of North Broadway in the early hours of October 25 and September 2.

Community members joined together Friday to paint murals on the plywood over the windows.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the cafe repair the damage.

