24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Shots fired at hotel in Near North neighborhood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 12:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is on the run after shots were fired at a hotel in downtown, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 5:11 a.m. at the 500-block of N. State Street in the Near North neighborhood.

ABC7's cameras were at the scene. Video shows police focusing the investigation at The Royal Sonesta hotel.

Police said a man forced his way into a residence and stared arguing with a 21-year-old woman.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and hit the woman in the head, causing the gun to discharge.

Nobody was injured by the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW