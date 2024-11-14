Shots fired at hotel in Near North neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is on the run after shots were fired at a hotel in downtown, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 5:11 a.m. at the 500-block of N. State Street in the Near North neighborhood.

ABC7's cameras were at the scene. Video shows police focusing the investigation at The Royal Sonesta hotel.

Police said a man forced his way into a residence and stared arguing with a 21-year-old woman.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and hit the woman in the head, causing the gun to discharge.

Nobody was injured by the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

