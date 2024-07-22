4 North Side businesses target to burglary within 1 hour, Chicago police issue warning

Three men used hammers to break into the front glass doors of those businesses in Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park.

Three men used hammers to break into the front glass doors of those businesses in Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park.

Three men used hammers to break into the front glass doors of those businesses in Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park.

Three men used hammers to break into the front glass doors of those businesses in Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of Friday burglaries on the city's North Side.

Police said the suspects targeted four businesses in about an hour.

Three men used hammers to break into the front glass doors of those businesses in Andersonville, Norwood Park, and Edison Park.

The thieves got away with cash, safes, and register drawers.

The crimes happened at the following locations:

- 1400-block of West Balmoral Avenue at 2:25 a.m.

- 6100-block of North Northwest Highway at 2:50 a.m.

- 6700-block of North Olmsted Avenue at 3:18 a.m.

- 6700-block of North Olmsted Avenue at 3:19 a.m.

Chicago police said the burglars were wearing black masks, a black hoodie and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | CPD issues pickpocket alert for bars, restaurants, hotels in the Loop | VIDEO