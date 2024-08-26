Armed thieves targeting victims at gas station pumps on West, Southwest sides, Chicago police warn

Police are warning West and Southwest side residents about Chicago robberies happening at gas stations.

Police are warning West and Southwest side residents about Chicago robberies happening at gas stations.

Police are warning West and Southwest side residents about Chicago robberies happening at gas stations.

Police are warning West and Southwest side residents about Chicago robberies happening at gas stations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies at gas stations.

There were three attacks this month.

The robberies happened on the West and Southwest sides at the following times and locations:





100-block of North Western Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10:05 p.m.

600-block of West 18th Street on Saturday, Aug. 17 10:15 p.m.

2000-block of West Fulton Street on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3:55 a.m.

Police said several armed suspects approached victims at gas station pumps, demanded their property and threatened them.

Police said the suspects wore masks and drove off after each attack, possibly in a white KIA and a dark Dodge Charger.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood