Armed thieves targeting victims at gas station pumps on West, Southwest sides, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies at gas stations.
There were three attacks this month.
The robberies happened on the West and Southwest sides at the following times and locations:
Police said several armed suspects approached victims at gas station pumps, demanded their property and threatened them.
Police said the suspects wore masks and drove off after each attack, possibly in a white KIA and a dark Dodge Charger.
