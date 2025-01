Chicago police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at cafe on Far North Side

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at Rivers and Roads Cafe on West Devon Avenue on the Far North Side.

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at Rivers and Roads Cafe on West Devon Avenue on the Far North Side.

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at Rivers and Roads Cafe on West Devon Avenue on the Far North Side.

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at Rivers and Roads Cafe on West Devon Avenue on the Far North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who broke into a Far North Side business to steal the register.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened Thursday morning in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue at the Rivers and Roads Cafe.

The owners told ABC7 in a statement that they are heartbroken but not surprised as neighboring businesses have also fallen victim to thieves.

No further information about the crime was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.