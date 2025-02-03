CPD issues new warning on robberies in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a new warning about people being robbed in Bronzeville.

Police said in each incident victims were hit and robbed by two to four people.

The crimes happened at the following dated and times:

-Friday, Jan. 24 at about 8:50 p.m. at 48th and Cottage Grove

-Saturday, Jan. 25 at about 5:45 p.m. at 47th and Cottage Grove

-Saturday, Feb. 1 at about 11:15 p.m. in thr 700-block of east 47th Street.

So far, no one is in custody.

