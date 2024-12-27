Chicago police issue warning after downtown business burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a new warning Thursday from Chicago police about a series of downtown burglaries.

They all happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning in the Loop, South Loop and River North neighborhoods.

Police said in each case, a group of suspects used the top of a fire hydrant to break the glass on a front or side door of businesses. Once they got in, they stole cash registers and took other items.

Officers said the suspects were two men in their 20s wearing hooded sweatshirts.

CPD said the crimes happened at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of N. Wells St on December 25, 2024 at 10:25 p.m. (Chicago Loop)

900 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 26, 2024 at 6:14 a.m. (South Loop)

300 block of W. Grand Ave on December 25-26, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:54 a.m. (River North)

No one is in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

