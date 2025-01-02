Chicago police issue warning after robbery victim stabbed on CTA Green Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two suspects in connection to a Christmas Eve stabbing and robbery on a CTA train on the West Side.

The crimes happened around 8:59 p.m. December 24 in the 4000 block of West Lake Street on a CTA Green Line train in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

Police said a man and woman approached a passenger, and that's when the man got into a fight with that person.

Investigators say the man allegedly stabbed the victim and stole that person's wallet. Then the women allegedly stole additional property from the victim.

Chicago police released images of the suspects in a warning Wednesday.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

