Chicago police issue warning after multiple sexual assaults in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning after multiple recent sexual assaults on the city's Northwest Side.

The most recent crime happened early Sunday in Logan Square, and two others happened last month in the Palmer Square area of the neighborhood, Chicago police said.

In each of the assaults, an offender approached a female victim before sexually assaulting her, police said. In two of the crimes, the suspect was armed with a sharp object.

Two of the crimes happened on a sidewalk, and one crime happened in the hallway of an apartment building, police said.

The sexual assaults happened at the following locations and times, according to CPD:



3400 block of West Armitage Avenue on January 14 at 9:30 a.m.



2800 block of West Bloomindale Avenue on January 18 at 3:10 a.m.



2600 block of North Troy Street on February 2 at 3:40 a.m.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate the crimes.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood