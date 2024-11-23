24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police release image of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash on Southwest Side

Saturday, November 23, 2024 4:30AM
Chicago police have released an image of a car wanted in a deadly Southwest Side hit-and-run crash Thursday on South Western Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a car in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.

Investigators say a gray or black four-door sedan hit a 54-year-old woman who was crossing the street near Western and Marquette.

The driver took off, and the victim died from her injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

