Chicago police respond to stabbing at Walgreen's in South Chicago, fire officials say

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 8:30PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police could be seen investigating Wednesday afternoon at a Walgreen's store on the city's South Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials said they were responding to a stabbing at the location.

No further information about any possible injuries or the exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing was immediately available.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where Chicago police could be seen.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

