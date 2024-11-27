Chicago police respond to stabbing at Walgreen's in South Chicago, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police could be seen investigating Wednesday afternoon at a Walgreen's store on the city's South Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials said they were responding to a stabbing at the location.

No further information about any possible injuries or the exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing was immediately available.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where Chicago police could be seen.

