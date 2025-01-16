Chicago police warn about recent pickpocket thefts in the Loop
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, January 16, 2025 3:27AM
Chicago police issued a warning Wednesday after there were over a dozen pickpocket thefts in the Loop in December and January.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a new warning from Chicago police Wednesday about an uptick in pick pocketers targeting people in the Loop.
More than a dozen incidents happened in December and this month.
Police said in each theft, the suspect goes into a business, usually a restaurant, and takes items from victims' bags or purses. Many also used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases at a department store right after the theft.
No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.
The crimes happened at the following locations:
- 200 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.
- 0-100 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
- 0-100 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
- 0-100 block of N. Clark St on December 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.
- 100-200 block of W. Washington St on December 23, 2024 at 2:38 p.m.
- 100-200 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.
- 0-100 block of W. Washington St on December 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
- 200 block of W. Adams St on December 31, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.
- 200 block of W. Randolph St on January 3, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.
- 0-100 block of N. Michigan Ave on January 4, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.
- 200 block of W. Randolph St on January 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.
- 100-200 block of N. Michigan Ave on January 7, 2025 at 12:55 p.m.
- 200 block of W. Randolph St on January 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.
- 0-100 block of E. Randolph St on January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.
