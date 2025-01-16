Chicago police warn about recent pickpocket thefts in the Loop

Chicago police issued a warning Wednesday after there were over a dozen pickpocket thefts in the Loop in December and January.

Chicago police issued a warning Wednesday after there were over a dozen pickpocket thefts in the Loop in December and January.

Chicago police issued a warning Wednesday after there were over a dozen pickpocket thefts in the Loop in December and January.

Chicago police issued a warning Wednesday after there were over a dozen pickpocket thefts in the Loop in December and January.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a new warning from Chicago police Wednesday about an uptick in pick pocketers targeting people in the Loop.

More than a dozen incidents happened in December and this month.

Police said in each theft, the suspect goes into a business, usually a restaurant, and takes items from victims' bags or purses. Many also used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases at a department store right after the theft.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

The crimes happened at the following locations:





200 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.



0-100 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.



0-100 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.



0-100 block of N. Clark St on December 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.



100-200 block of W. Washington St on December 23, 2024 at 2:38 p.m.



100-200 block of S. Wabash Ave on December 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.



0-100 block of W. Washington St on December 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.



200 block of W. Adams St on December 31, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.



200 block of W. Randolph St on January 3, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.



0-100 block of N. Michigan Ave on January 4, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.



200 block of W. Randolph St on January 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.



100-200 block of N. Michigan Ave on January 7, 2025 at 12:55 p.m.



200 block of W. Randolph St on January 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.



0-100 block of E. Randolph St on January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood