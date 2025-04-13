Customer carjacks rideshare driver in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint by his own customer, Chicago police said.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the driver, a 47-year-old man, was dropping off a customer at the 4500-block of S. Hermitage Avenue.

After arriving to the destination, the male customer pulled put a gun and demanded the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect drove off with the vehicle. Chicago police said no injuries were reported.

Nobody is in custody.

Chicago police did not say which company the rideshare driver was working for at the time.

