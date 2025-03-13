24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Smash-and-grab burglars target South Shore smoke shop, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 6:30PM
The crime happened in the 2000 block of E. 71st Street at 5:43 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side smoke shop was the most recent target of a smash-and-grab burglary, police said.

The crime happened at the Hello Smokers smoke shop in the 2000-block of E. 71st Steet in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago captured as police taped the scene and began their investigation.

Police said a group of suspects broke the front glass window to gain entry.

They then fled using a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

