Smash-and-grab burglars target South Shore smoke shop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side smoke shop was the most recent target of a smash-and-grab burglary, police said.
The crime happened at the Hello Smokers smoke shop in the 2000-block of E. 71st Steet in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago captured as police taped the scene and began their investigation.
Police said a group of suspects broke the front glass window to gain entry.
They then fled using a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood