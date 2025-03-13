Smash-and-grab burglars target South Shore smoke shop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side smoke shop was the most recent target of a smash-and-grab burglary, police said.

The crime happened at the Hello Smokers smoke shop in the 2000-block of E. 71st Steet in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago captured as police taped the scene and began their investigation.

Police said a group of suspects broke the front glass window to gain entry.

They then fled using a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

