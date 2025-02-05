24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police looking for suspect in 27 business burglaries on North, Northwest sides

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 7:40PM
Police issued a warning on Monday about Chicago burglaries in Portage Park, Lakeview, Irving Park, Irving Woods and Wrightwood Neighbors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect they now say is responsible for at least 27 business burglaries on the city's North and Northwest sides.

Police first used a warning Monday about a man accused of breaking into nine different businesses and stealing cash. An updated alert says he is now suspected in 27 total incidents.

The incidents took place in the following locations between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4:

  • 5000-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Jan. 16 at 3:26 a.m.

  • 2500-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:10 a.m.

  • 2600-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:14 a.m.

  • 2400-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 5:40 a.m.

  • 2800-block of N. Sheffield Ave. on Jan. 17-18 between 8 p.m.-6:33 a.m.

  • 2900-block of N. Broadway St. on Jan. 18 between 5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

  • 4300-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 20-21 between 10 p.m.-7 a.m.

  • 4000-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 21 at 4:34 a.m.

  • 3600-block of W. Irving Park Rd. Jan. 21 at 4:57 a.m.

  • 2000-block of W. Howard St. Jan. 22 at 5:14 a.m.

  • 5400-block of N. Broadway St. Jan. 27 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

  • 1000-block of W. Argyle St. on Jan. 27 at 5:07 a.m.

  • 1100-block of W. Argyle St. on Jan. 27 at 5:21 a.m.

  • 5000-block of N. Sheridan Rd. on Jan. 27 at 5:20 a.m.

  • 1100-block of W. Granville Ave. on Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m.

  • 5300-block of N. Clark St. on Jan. 28-29 from 4 p.m. to 6:36 a.m.

  • 5300-block of N. Clark St. on Jan. 29 at 6:36 a.m.

  • 6700-block of N. Clark St. on Jan 31 at 3:45 a.m.

  • 6700-block of N. Clark St. on Jan 31 at 4:50 a.m.

  • 6600-block of N. Clark St. on Jan. 31 at 3:54 a.m.

  • 1500-block of W. Devon Ave. on Feb. 2 at 6:15 a.m.

  • 6000-block of N. Broadway St. on Feb. 2 at 6:18 a.m.

  • 7000-block of W. Higgins Ave. on Feb. 3 at 2:57 a.m.

  • 6300-block of W. Higgins Ave. on Feb. 3 at 4:00 a.m.

  • 4200-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Feb. 4 at 3:43 a.m.

  • 5100-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Feb. 4 at 4:59 a.m.

  • 5100-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Feb. 4 from 5:00-5:30 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in at least one instance. Police said he wears a black hat, black gloves, mask, dark clothing and carries a black backpack.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

