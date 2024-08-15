Teenager shot, killed in East Garfield Park ambush, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager died after being ambushed on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 6:14 p.m. in the 3400-block of Franklin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when three men jumped out of a car and started shooting at him, police said.

The teen was shot in the head multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood