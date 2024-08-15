WATCH LIVE

Teenager shot, killed in East Garfield Park ambush, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 12:12PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager died after being ambushed on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 6:14 p.m. in the 3400-block of Franklin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when three men jumped out of a car and started shooting at him, police said.

The teen was shot in the head multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

