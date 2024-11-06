Man sentenced in string of armed robberies across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge sentenced a man convicted of an armed robbery spree to spend a decade of his life in prison.

Terrance Thomas pleaded guilty in July to 12 armed robberies at several 7-Eleven locations as well as two Thornton's gas stations and a Pilot Travel Center in March 2023.

In the crime spree he hit four Chicago neighborhoods in less two hours.

Thomas was on parole for illegally possessing and firing a handgun at the time of the robberies.

A judge sentenced him to 120 months in prison on Tuesday.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times on March 29, 2023:

-954 West Monroe at 1:10 a.m.

-560 West Grenshaw at 1:38 a.m.

-3700 North Broadway at 2:47 a.m.

-6801 North Western at 3:05 a.m.

-2741 West Touhy at 3:11 a.m.

