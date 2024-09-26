Thieves smash way into Loop Chick-fil-A, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves smashed their way into at least two businesses in Downtown on Thursday, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened at the Chick-fil-A just across the street from ABC7 Chicago's Lake Street Studio.

Chicago police said a man broke the side glass door at about 3:50 a.m. of the restaurant at State and Lake. It's unknown if anything was taken.

Aboud five minutes later, police said a man smashed the window at a business in the South Loop at 1200-block of Michigan Avenue.

The thief took cash from inside the business.

In both cases police said the offender drove off in a blue Kia Sol.

Nobody is in custody.

