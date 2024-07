Thieves steal from Cook County State's Attorney's Office inside courthouse, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves targeted the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday, authorities said.

A spokesperson confirmed some items were taken from the office inside the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.

The spokesperson would not say what was stolen.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

No further information about the theft was immediately available.