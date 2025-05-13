Video shows thieves break into Austin convenience store

The break in happened on Tuesday at Speefy Choice Mart in the 4900-block of Madison Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side convenience store was burglarized for the second time this month, according to the store owner.

ABC7 obtained surveillance footage showing thieves breaking into Speedy Choice Food Mart near Madison and Lamon in the Austin neighborhood.

The owner said they recently installed security bars after the first hit. However, thieves used a different window to break in.

Thieves reportedly got away with at least $500 in cash.

