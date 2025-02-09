Woman dies after being found shot in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after police said she was found shot on the city's South Side on Sunday morning.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1800-block of E. 79th Street at about 5:23 a.m.

Chicago police said the woman was unresponsive when they arrived to the scene.

She was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where she died.

No information regarding the victim's identity has been released.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

READ ALSO | Vigil held for 19-year-old woman Chicago alderman says ShotSpotter could have saved

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood