Woman dies after being found shot in South Shore, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 9, 2025 7:01PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after police said she was found shot on the city's South Side on Sunday morning.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1800-block of E. 79th Street at about 5:23 a.m.

Chicago police said the woman was unresponsive when they arrived to the scene.

She was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where she died.

No information regarding the victim's identity has been released.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

